Severance Season 2 gets exciting update but fans should still be worried

Comparatively, we don’t have long to wait for Severance Season 2, and already there’s been an update about Season 3 – but this might spell some bad news.

Our first journey to Lumon Industries was nothing short of spectacular, with the Apple TV+ series presenting a perfect blend of psychological thrills, eerie sci-fi elements, surrealism, dark humor, and corporate dystopia.

And let’s not forget the characters and the impeccable cast who bring them to life, including Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, and Christopher Walken.

Article continues after ad

It truly is one of the best TV shows ever made, but this has also proven to be a problem. Severance Season 1 ended on an almighty cliffhanger… in February 2022. For the fans (us included) it’s felt like an age waiting for answers to our burning questions.

Apple TV+

Thankfully, we know the Season 2 premiere is coming on January 17, 2025, meaning at least we have an end in sight. But this likely won’t be the end of the show for good.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This week, series writer and co-executive producer Mohamad El Masri spoke with IndieWire about creator Dan Erickson’s master plan for the series, and how he’s looking to Season 3 and beyond.

“There was always a thinking ahead to future seasons. Even in Season 2, we were talking about, ‘What is the end game and how does this show end?’ A lot of work was talking about that,” he told the outlet.

“I think there’s a natural overlap that happens, especially with the second season of a show, that you’ve got to keep [the momentum] going.

Article continues after ad

“People are interested, people are watching, and now with Season 2, you really have to sort of think about, not just what is Season 2 going to deliver in a satisfying way, but how does this set up Season 3 and beyond?”

El Masri went on to say that Season 2 will “point us in the direction we want to go” with the story overall, adding, “I know there was work being done on Season 3 while they were still shooting Season 2.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Let’s not get it twisted – this is very good news. Given there were concerns the Apple TV+ series might get axed in its prime due to production costs, we can rest easy knowing plans are in place to extend Severance beyond the second chapter.

However, there’s another thing to worry about now: whether there’ll be a cliffhanger in the Severance Season 2 finale. And, if so, will it be another three-year wait for Season 3?

Article continues after ad

When IndieWire put this question to El Masri, his response didn’t exactly ease concerns. “That’s something I can’t ultimately talk about,” he said.

“I will say, will it take another 3.5 years for the show to come out with Season 3? I mean, I hope not, just as a fan. I hope we don’t have to keep ourselves waiting for that long. But, you know, it’s Hollywood.”

For now, all we can do is hope that’s not the case. And even if it is, at least we’ve got new episodes to enjoy in the new year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Until then, check out this convincing theory about Lumon’s MDR, what the Severance Season 2 episode titles could mean, and the best Apple TV+ shows to stream this month.