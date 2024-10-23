Severance Season 2 trailer reveals new cast in shocking twist

The first trailer for Severance Season 2 is here, and in a jaw-dropping twist, Mark’s Innie will be spending time with a new cast of office workers.

When Severance premiered in 2022, it was instantly recognized as one of the best Apple TV+ shows; an amazing idea anchored around affecting performances, impeccable production design, and a finale with one of the best cliffhangers in TV history.

It’s been a long wait for the Severance Season 2 release date (929 days and counting), but there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and Apple has just dropped the first trailer:

The main takeaway is the new cast. Mark runs down the corridors and sees his new colleagues, played by Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, and Stefano Carannante. His old co-workers are nowhere to be seen, and Milchick (Tramell Tillman) walks in holding balloons and says, “Welcome back, Marcus. Been a minute.”

Cast your mind back to the last episode: after Dylan (Zach Cherry) flipped their switch at Lumon HQ, Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), and Irving (John Turturro) woke up, so to speak; their Innies were out, and they wanted to figure out what was going on.

In its dramatic closing scenes, it was revealed that Helly is actually Helena Eagen, the daughter of Lumon’s CEO. Meanwhile, Irving tracked down Burt (Christopher Walken) and started banging on his door, and in a pulse-pounding scene, Mark discovered that Ms Casey was his wife, long thought to be dead.

In the new trailer, we see peeks of Mark’s old co-workers: Dylan appears to have been transferred to another department, Irving may be on the run, and it’s unclear what’s happened to Helly.

Article continues after ad

This is purely speculation, but one has to assume Mark has been given new employees to manage after the events of the first season; co-workers who aren’t interested in exploring their Outies’ lives.

Severance Season 2 premieres on January 17, 2025. Until then, find out what burning questions Season 2 needs to answer, check out Severance Season 2’s episode titles, and read the theory about what Lumon’s MDR really does.