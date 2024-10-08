Monsters creator Ryan Murphy will do more Menendez episodes on one condition

If you weren’t completely satisfied with Monsters Season 2, there’s good news. Ryan Murphy is open to making more episodes on the Menendez brothers, but only if his one requirement is a dead cert.

You might have seen there’s a new true crime documentary out this week about Lyle and Erik Menendez, but it was Monsters Season 2 that kickstarted their spotlight.

Netflix has thrust the duo into public consciousness once more with Ryan Murphy’s miniseries.

While the real-life Menendez brothers haven’t been too receptive to Murphy’s vision – with Erik calling him out publicly – the new TV show received a more mixed reaction from fans.

Almost a month after its debut, Murphy confirmed he would bring more episodes to the streaming service, but only if Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch reprised their roles.

“I think what I would be interested in doing if Nicholas [Alexander Chavez] and Cooper [Koch] would agree to do it, is maybe one or two episodes that continue the story,” he explained to Variety.

If you haven’t already watched the series, the brothers were sentenced to first-degree murder after killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989. It was alleged that continued sexual assault from Jose underpinned their reason why, with Kitty allegedly knowing what was happening.

While we don’t know if any further episodes of Monsters Season 2 will see the light of day, the case has had new developments in real life. Following the binge-worthy TV show’s success, Lyle and Erik Menendez have a new court hearing set for November 29.

The brothers could eventually see a retrial or resentencing depending on how the hearing goes, but nothing is assured as of writing. Kim Kardashian has been one of the most vocal public figures calling for the pair to be released.

As for Murphy, he isn’t focused on being “an advocate” for what happens next. “I believe in justice, but I don’t believe in being a part of that machine,” he added to Variety. “That’s not my job. My job as an artist was to tell a perspective in a particular story. I feel I’ve done that, but I wish them well.”

Monsters Season 3 has been confirmed, with Charlie Hunnam cast as notorious murderer Ed Gein.

Monsters Season 2 and The Menendez Brothers are both available to watch on Netflix. Find out how the Menendez brothers were caught, Lyle’s shocking claim about Dr. Jerome Oziel, and where Oziel is now.