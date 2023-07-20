Migration: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Migration is the newest comedy animated movie to come from Illumination Studios. Here’s everything we know so far, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Illumination has brought us many an animated feature film, including Minions, Despicable Me, Sing, and The Secret Life of Pets, to name a few.

Now comes their newest movie featuring an odd cast of characters. Migration is set to be a tale about a family of ducks who are, you guessed it, migrating.

Article continues after ad

But what’s happening with the film, who’s in it, and when is it coming out? Here’s everything we know so far.

Migration release date: When is the movie coming out?

Migration will premiere in US cinemas on December 22, 2023. However, the movie won’t come to the UK until the following year, in February 2024.

Migration cast: Who is working on the movie?

Migration has a top comedic cast of voice actors, including but not limited to:

Kumail Nanjiani as Mack

Elizabeth Banks as Pam

Caspar Jennings as Dax

Tresi Gazal as Gwen

Awkwafina as the leader of a New York City pigeon gang

Carol Kane as Erin the heron

Keegan-Michael Key as a homesick Jamaican parrot

David Mitchell as the leader of a duck farm

Danny DeVito as Uncle Dan

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for behind the camera, Benjamin Renner will direct a screenplay written by Mike White. The movie will be produced by Chris Meledandri.

Article continues after ad

Migration trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer, which was released on July 19, 2023. You can watch it below:

Migration plot: What will happen in the movie?

As per Illumination’s official synopsis for Migration: “The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

Article continues after ad

“As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.”

That’s everything we know about Migration. In the meantime, check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | Sweet Tooth Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2