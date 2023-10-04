Mel Gibson flop with abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score climbs Netflix chart

Despite coming out three years ago to negative reviews, one of Mel Gibson’s many movies has become a surprise hit on Netflix.

When it comes to Mel Gibson’s movies, you can argue that there’s a lot more bad than good; the quality of his films can tend to be as controversial as the man himself.

One of these failed movies is Force of Nature, which was originally release to little fanfare in 2020. Starring Mel Gibson as a retired police officer, the synopsis of the movie reads: “Puerto Rican cops interrupt a gang of thieves searching for $55 million as they attempt to evacuate an apartment building during a hurricane.”

However, since dropping on the popular streaming platform Netflix, this forgotten flick has actually managed to climb the charts in a very surprising way.

Force of Nature hits Netflix top 10 chart

The Mel Gibson movie Force of Nature is currently in 4th position on the Netflix English language chart after joining the streaming platform on September 28. There has been a recorded 2.7 million views for Force of Nature, which translates to a total of 4.5 million hours.

You can check out the full Netflix top 10 movies chart – recorded from September 25 through to October 1 – as it stands below:

Reptile Nowhere Identity Thief Force of Nature Love is in the Air Pompeii Last Vegas Spy Kids: Armageddon Forgotten Love The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The movie is currently sitting at a whopping 8% on Rotten Tomatoes – although the Audience Score is double that at 16%, which could slightly explain why it’s doing so well on the streaming platform. Considering how many popular movies on Netflix – including Red Notice or The Gray Man – do poorly on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems like Netflix may make these flicks immune to such criticism.

