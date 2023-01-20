Luther: The Fallen Sun – Release date, cast, plot, teaser, and more

Luther returns to screens this year, with Idris Elba again playing the renegade cop. So this is everything we know about the Netflix movie Luther: The Fallen Sun, from release date and cast, to plot and teaser trailer.

Luther is a TV thriller that ran for 20 episodes across five seasons on the BBC. Idris Elba played title character John Luther, a detective who rarely plays by the rules.

The final episode aired in January 2019, and saw Luther being arrested for acting outside the law. And that’s where his story ended. Until now, as Netflix have resurrected the character for a TV movie that will continue his journey.

So this is everything we know about Luther: The Fallen Sun, including details of what the plot is about, as well as when you can watch the film.

Luther: The Fallen Sun hits Netflix on March 10.

The filmmakers are also keen to state that you can start fresh with the movie, meaning if you are new to Luther, you won’t have to go back and watch those five previous seasons before that date.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Jamie Payne states: “The story in some ways continues – if you binge the series from season one to the film, the story is continuous. But because the film has got such a larger platform, we thought it was important that if someone was watching the film for the first time that it had its own story.

“So you could watch the film and go back and then binge the series. It was important to all of us that the audience could find a way into the series, and to the lore.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun cast – Who’s in it?

The film’s cast combines actors from the TV iteration with new stars.

Returning cast…

Idris Elba as John Luther

Dermot Crowley as Martin Schenk

New stars…

Cynthia Erivo

Andy Serkis

The aforementioned Jamie Payne directs, from a script by Luther’s creator, Neil Cross.

Luther: The Fallen Sun plot – What’s it about?

This is the official synopsis for the forthcoming movie…

In Luther: The Fallen Sun – an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film – a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Speaking to EW about that plot, Elba said: “He’s done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he’s ended up in jail. So that’s where we start the story. He’s contemplating what he’s going to do with his life.”

Elba continues: “Luther is just so haunted – that’s his whole thing. Even when he’s a free man, he can’t help but chase it, chase the ghosts that get into his head. And I think that’s what drives him in this film. He’s just very haunted by things he’s done, things he could have done, people that have died.”

Is there a trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun at present. But there is a teaser that hints at what’s ahead for the now former Detective. Which can be viewed below…

The teaser is simply a close-up on Idris Elba’s face, while via voiceover, his character states: “Something’s coming.” That March 10 release date then appears onscreen.

That’s everything we know about Luther: The Fallen Sun, but for details of more forthcoming 2023 releases, check out our dedicated hubs below…

