The Chosen fans should watch Netflix’s Mary this Christmas

The Chosen Season 5 won’t be released until 2025 – thankfully, Netflix is here to fill the gap this Christmas with Mary, a movie exploring Mary’s conception of Jesus.

After The Chosen Season 4’s extraordinary release this year (record-high viewership, over $30 million in box office receipts), it’s hard to blame fans for their impatience. After all, Dallas Jenkins’ series is honing in on the long-awaited (and dreaded) part of Jesus’ story: the Passion.

New episodes are set to arrive in April 2025, and if you’ve already watched Jenkins’ The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Netflix is about to drop its own festive, faith-based movie: Mary.

The new film, directed by D.J. Caruso (Disturbia), has been billed as a “coming-of-age biblical epic in which Mary of Nazareth is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding.”

“Through Mary’s eyes, this coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus,” the official synopsis reads.

“Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary (Noa Cohen) is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako), go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.”

Netflix

The cast also includes Stephanie Nur (Lioness, 1883), Susan Brown (Game of Thrones), Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge), and Eamon Farren (Winchester).

Really, you should be planning a double bill: Mary and ‘The Shepherd’, The Chosen’s de facto pilot released in 2017, two years before the show’s proper debut. The episode also includes Mary, chronicling the birth of Jesus and the Adoration of the Shepherds, so it goes hand in hand with Netflix’s movie.

Mary will arrive on Netflix on December 6. Until then, find out why Terrifier 3 is secretly the best Christian movie of 2024 and check out the best movies of the year so far.

