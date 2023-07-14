Lost Girls: The Netflix movie based on the Gilgo Beach Killer 

Lost Girls, one of Netflix’s true crime drama films, has seen a high-profile arrest just two years after its premiere.

Netflix is not one to shy away from any true crime story, whether it be a documentary or a film that’s based on real life events.

And that seems to be the case for their film Lost Girls, a show about Mari Gilbert as she pushes law enforcement agents to search for her missing daughter, Shannan. By doing so, Mari inadvertently sheds light on a wave of unsolved murders committed by the Long Island serial killer.

And now the true story behind Lost Girls has come full circle as a suspect in the murders has been revealed to be arrested.

Lost Girls murder suspect is arrested

According to Deadline, a suspect for the cases that inspired the Netflix film Lost Girls was been arrested on July 14, 2023.

The report states: “Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park was taken into custody last night and will be arraigned today. The New York Times reports that Heuermann, an architect, has lived most of his life in Nassau County – the location of Massapequa Park – but worked in Manhattan. Heuermann was taken into custody by police Thursday night near his Midtown Manhattan office.”

In a very wild twist in the story, actor Billy Baldwin revealed he knew the alleged killer stating: “Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,. Married, two kids, architect. Average guy… quiet, family man.’ Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock.”

The Netflix film on the case stars Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building) as Mari, Thomasin McKenzie (Shortland Street) as Sherre Gilbert, and Gabriel Byrne (Vampire Academy) as Commissioner Richard Dormer. It’s available to stream right now if one is in the mood to cry and shake a fist at the horrible atrocities a human being can do against someone else.

