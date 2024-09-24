Netflix is about to drop Menendez Brothers documentary that fixes Ryan Murphy’s biggest mistake

After Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story arrived on Netflix on September 19, the streamer is releasing a documentary that tackles the biggest criticism of the drama series.

The true crime show hasn’t been on Netflix long, but it’s already become a point of contention among viewers. The Ryan Murphy take on the Menendez brothers‘ story is filled with opulence, breakdowns, and an over-the-top style, meaning it’s received its fair share of criticism.

Article continues after ad

Namely, the addition of an incestuous subplot between the two brothers has caught the wrath of fans. What’s more, the real-life Erik Menendez released a statement from prison, slamming the show as being “inaccurate” and filled with “blatant lies.”

But now, in a shock twist, Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary The Menendez Brothers. The new movie is set to explore the same case in a different light, with input from Erik and Lyle themselves. As such, the platform appears to be tackling the “fanfiction” allegations head-on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The documentary, which arrives on the platform on October 7, features interviews with the brothers themselves 30 years after they were imprisoned for the murder of their parents. It also includes input from other figures involved in the case, such as the prosecutor in the trial, Pam Bozanich.

Those who watched Monsters appear to be split on the new release, with some thankful that there’s a new perspective on the case, while others are calling it “damage control.”

Article continues after ad

As one X user wrote: “‘Lyle is the only person who has ever protected me.’ And Ryan Murphy had the audacity to portray their relationship like THAT.”

“Netflix now trying to do damage control after releasing Monsters that depicted two men who suffered traumatic abuse as children and painted them as incestuous, money hungry rich kids all for dramatization and money. Now they wanna do an actual documentary. What a joke,” argued another.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Another said: “This coming out right after Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story makes me happy because Ryan Murphy did these brothers so damn dirty. They deserve to have their story told THE RIGHT F**KING WAY!!”

Article continues after ad

“This is actually so vile,” wrote one user. “Having Lyle and Erik work with you to tell their stories again after 30 years and then still going ahead and releasing your gross ass incest fanfic of them, then putting out their side of the story after the fact to cover your own ass. Please kick rocks.”

The Menendez Brothers arrives on the streaming service on October 7, 2024.

Until then, learn more about the case with our guides to the Monsters’ toupee, how much Jose Menendez was worth, and take a look at the Monsters ending explained. Don’t miss all the other new TV shows this month, too.