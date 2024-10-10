Chilling new documentary about Layla Silvernail leaves true crime fans “in pain”

A new true crime documentary has dropped about the murders of Layla Silvernail, Michael Hodo, and Camille Quarles, leaving viewers disturbed by the chilling details.

While there are plenty of new documentaries coming to streaming services this month, sometimes YouTube is the best place to go for true crime.

As we wait for JCS to drop his next video (IYKYK), Explore With Us continues to drop one-hour deep dives into shocking cases such as the crimes of Brian Cohee.

Its latest video, released yesterday (October 9) and titled ‘Mom Horrified After 12 Year Old Son’s Confession’, examines the murders of Silvernail, 16, her boyfriend Hodo, 17, and her friend Quarles, 16.

YouTube: Explore With Us

The case started when a distressed woman rang her neighbor, having heard gunshots outside of his house. When police arrived at the scene, they found Silvernail had been shot in the head.

A second body was later found to be Hodo, and as police started speaking with friends, they realized Quarles was missing too and discovered who the trio had been hanging around with on the night of their deaths.

Robert Robinson, 17, was already incarcerated for another crime, and he was able to help identify another of the suspects, nicknamed ‘Three-Five’. And the revelation shocked the authorities – it was Christopher Atkins, who was just 12 years old at the time.

Officers were able to bring them in for questioning alongside their guardians, during which time they tried to pin the crimes on each other until eventually revealing the truth. Tahj Brewton, 16, was also identified as a third suspect in the crime.

Alongside 730,000 views, Explore With Us’ new true crime documentary has earned thousands of comments from viewers.

Many have been left disturbed by the audio recording of Layla Silvernail’s grandmother’s screams and wails after finding out her granddaughter had been shot.

“The grandmother screaming when she found out that Layla was shot in the head was terrifying,” said one. “I hope she’s okay.”

“The distraught screams from the grandmother hurts so bad,” said another, while a third added, “Hearing people scream for their loved ones always hits hard. I can feel their pain.”

YouTube: Explore With Us Screenshot

Others have praised the parents of the suspects for holding their children accountable, including Atkins’ mom, Ashley.

When the detectives stepped out of the interrogation room after his confession, Ashley explained to him that she would also be going to jail.

As the narrator explains, “Ashley had a warrant out for her arrest, and in order to be with her son while he was interrogated, turned herself in to police. She was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine and taken to county jail.”

Robinson’s mother Erica was also present in the interrogation room, working with the officers while disciplining her son.

As one viewer pointed out, “Almost never see a mum actually hold their children accountable in these, they’re either zoned out or trying to defend their kid in the interrogation.” Another wrote, “At least the two parents are trying to be helpful for once.”

“Damn, the 12 year old even sent his mom to jail,” added a third. “She had to turn herself in (for her warrant) to be present for him in the interrogation. Props to the mom for going through that.”

