Is Escape at Dannemora based on a true story? Netflix series explained

The 2018 series has become a surprise hit on Netflix, but is Escape at Dannemora actually based on a real-life tale?

The great thing about Netflix is for every piece of fresh, original content we get (Monsters Season 2 and Woman of the Hour as just two examples) we’ve also got a backlog of hidden gems.

In the world of true crime adaptations, a new player has emerged in the form of 2018 TV series Escape at Dannemora. Starring Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano, the story follows an unhinged prison escape involving three main perpetrators.

But is any of it actually real? Here’s what you need to know about the true story behind Escape at Dannemora.

Is Escape at Dannemora based on a true story?

Yes – Escape at Dannemora is based on the true story of the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape, which involved a manhunt for two convicted murderers.

In both real life and the series, we’ve got three main players: convicted murdered Richard Matt (Benicio del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano), alongside Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell (Patricia Arquette), a married prison worker who becomes romantically involved with them both, but sexually involved with Matt.

In short, she aided the pair in escaping from the facility, after it was discovered they were missing during a routine bed check. At the time, Matt was serving 25 years to life, while Sweat was serving life without parole.

The pair escaped by cutting a hole in their cell walls to gain access to the utility areas behind. From there, they cut a hole in a steam pipe and used it to escape from the prison into the city sewer.

Where did they get the tools from? Two cooperating prison employees – one of them being Mitchell, who ran the tailor shop. Sweat and Matt had both been assigned jobs there. The other prison worker was Gene Palmer, played by David Morse in the new TV show.

Their escape started a manhunt that lasted for three weeks and was thought to cost around $23 million. Matt died during this, after being spotted some 20 days after their escape by shooting at the driver of a vehicle in Franklin County. As a result, Matt was shot and killed by three gunshot wounds to the head.

Sweat was recaptured on June 28 when he was passed by an on-duty Sergeant near Constable, New York. He gave chase through a nearby field but was shot twice in his left shoulder and arm before being apprehended.

Sweat pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree escape and an additional count of promoting prison contraband. He was sentenced to 3.5-7 years, serving this alongside his life sentence.

After a series of hunger strikes following his additional sentence, Sweat was ordered by the courts to be force-fed in 2022.

We see the above unfold across seven episodes in Escape at Dannemora, following events largely from Mitchell’s perspective. The series begins with her questioning, detailing her growing obsession with both Matt and Sweat. It ends with her trying to evade the authorities while the murderers are on the run.

How many years did Joyce Mitchell serve?

After pleading guilty to promoting prison contraband and criminal facilitation, Joyce Mitchell was sentenced to 2.33-7 years in prison. She was granted parole and released in February 2020, meaning she served a total of five years.

According to ABC News, Mitchell expressed sincere regret during her sentencing, adding: “If I could take it all back I would. I can’t begin to explain how sorry I am for all this.

“I am 51 years old. And this is by far the worst mistake I have ever made in my life. I live with regret every day and will for the rest of my life,” Mitchell continued.

The report claimed Mitchell was also seeking professional help and counseling, and “acknowledges her actions and is still trying to understand why she made the choices she did.”

Mitchell’s additional criminal facilitation charge included a one-year sentence concurrent to her prison contraband sentence.

She was also fined $5,000 and $1,000 for each charge.

Palmer, the other employee accomplice, pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband, a felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $5,375. He eventually served four months and was released for good behavior.

Where is Joyce now?

Mitchell is believed to be at home with her husband in Franklin County, New York State, which sits on the Northern edge of the Canadian border.

According to CNN, Sweat and Matt’s original plan involved killing Mitchell’s husband after she left her house to collect the escapees. “The day they (Sweat and Matt) were supposed to escape I was supposed to give my husband, Lyle, 2 pills. These pills were intended to knock Lyle out so I could leave the house” Mitchell stated to law enforcement at the time.

“After I picked them up, the plan was to drive to my home” with Matt “killing ‘the glitch.’ ”

Prior to this, Mitchell’s relationship with Matt began once the pair took on jobs in the tailor shop, with Mitchell claiming he made her “feel special.” After a month, this progressed to casual conversations where Matt asked for help contacting his daughter.

In the following months, this progressed to Mitchell buying things for Matt after getting him to paint a piece for her anniversary. She never received it but kept buying things for him, which led to her supplying tools for the pair in the knowledge they were digging a hole.

Mitchell also claimed Matt became sexually violent with her during this time.

How to watch

All episodes of Escape at Dannemora are available to stream on Netflix now.

