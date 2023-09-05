Loki Season 2 trailer reveals existence of iconic Thor villain

Loki Season 2 has dropped its latest trailer and has now confirmed the in-universe existence of one of Thor’s most iconic villains.

To say that Marvel fans are hyped for the latest season of Disney+’s hit series Loki would be a bit of an understatement.

First debuting in 2021, the show follows Loki, the God of Mischief and Thor’s adopted brother, as he’s thrusted in a conspiracy surrounding time travel, the multiverse, and variants of living people.

Though there’s a lot for fans to be excited about for Loki Season 2, from incredible guest cameos to how a certain actor will fit into Marvel’s grand plan, the show’s latest trailer has confirmed the existence of one of Thor’s most iconic villains.

Thor’s nemesis may be a villain in Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2 just released a new trailer and, in the background of one of the scenes, fans can see a billboard that showcases a villain known in the comics for being one of Thor’s most iconic villains.

Zaniac, who made his debut in Thor 319 in May 1982, is an entity that possesses a human to act as one of Dormammu’s agent. MCU fans will recognize Dormammu as the main villain in the first Doctor Strange film.

Though the entity jumps from host to host, it eventually possessed an actor named Brad Wolf while he was working on a film titled Zaniac! The in-universe film follows a serial killer who targets women as part of his revenge plan against his mother who abused him when he was a child.

During filming, Brad was caught in a nuclear explosion from the Manhattan Project, which led to his full transformation into Zaniac. Thor eventually stopped his reign of terror after he was able to attack multiple women.

In the Loki trailer, Loki and Moribus are seen confronting Brad in an alleyway and, though it’s not clear that he will transforming into Zanaic in the show, it’s important to note that, since the TVA are on his trail, they may be aware of his threat to the timeline.

