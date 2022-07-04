Loki Season 2: Plot, cast & everything we know so far

Sam Comrie . 1 day ago

Loki Season 2 is coming to Disney Plus. Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Hiddleston’s next outing in the MCU, from whether there’s a trailer and release date to plot and cast details.

Tom Hiddleston is the gift that keeps on giving, as the British actor is coming back for Loki Season 2. The first season of the MCU spinoff show on Disney+ was a raging success, leaving the universe open to new and exciting threats.

To get prepared for the God of Mischief’s return, here is everything you need to know about Loki Season 2.

Disney+ Owen Wilson made his MCU debut as Mobius in Loki Season 1.

Loki Season 2: Is there a release date and trailer?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer for Loki Season 2, nor is there a release date. However, it has kicked off filming, with production beginning in London on July 3, 2022. It is likely that the show will debut in early 2023.

This speculation is fueled by the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, which features Season 1’s villain He Who Remains, an alternative variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Loki Season 2: Who’s returning for the next season?

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (Agent Mobius) are set to come back in Season 2, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw also returning as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer. Sophia Di Martino will also return as Sylvie, but details are slim on how large her role will be this time around.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hiddleston confirmed the “whole cast” is coming back. In an interview with Elle last year, Di Martino said she “didn’t know anything” about Season 2, but spoke about what she’d like to see for Sylvie’s character.

She said: “She’s so fun when she’s pissed-off and out for revenge! She’s such a strong, badass character that’s so empowering to play, and hopefully empowering to watch. I don’t know if I want that to be sorted. So who knows? I mean, it’d be nice to try on some new outfits.”

Loki Season 2: What will it be about?

Loki’s story has already taken some interesting turns and the writers are especially secretive about Season 2’s plot. The multiverse hanging in the balance, Loki will possibly encounter Kang the Conqueror once more.

However, this is dependent on the villain’s fate in the next Ant-Man movie. Anyone can show up now, as we’ve seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so who will Loki meet next?

Disney+ Loki Season 1 was a sure-fire hit with fans of the popular Marvel character.

Speaking with Total Film, Hiddleston said: “At the end of Season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear. Loki’s almost more unstable and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution.”

Loki Season 2: What happened in Season 1?

In Avengers: Endgame we saw Loki from the 2012 timeline escape with the Tesseract, leaving his fate open to interpretation. Despite the original Loki dying at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, the 2012 Loki has found himself captured by the Time Variance Authority.

Effectively acting as the time police of the MCU, they ensure that the multiverse flows without interruption. Loki can’t return to his old ways and must work the Time Variance Authority to fix disruptions, leading to the God of Mischief meeting unusual variants of himself along the way.

In the end, Loki crosses paths with He Who Remains, a mysterious figure who can see into the past, present, and future simultaneously.

By breaking the fabric of time and space, Loki and Sylvie are able to defeat He Who Remains. However, the multiverse is fully ripped open.

Will you be watching the next season of Loki? Be sure to stay updated with all things Marvel in the meantime.