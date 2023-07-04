Kill Bill Vol 3: Everything we know

You and I have unfinished business: here’s what we know about Kill Bill Vol 3, including any release date speculation, cast and plot predictions, and more.

In 2003, Quentin Tarantino unleashed one of his most iconic characters: The Bride, aka Beatrix Kiddo, played by Uma Thurman, dressed in a Game of Death yellow-and-black-striped tracksuit, and armed with a Hattori Hanzō sword.

It was the first of a two-parter, with Vol 2 releasing just six months later. Both movies became two of the most-loved entries in his filmography, but there’s been near-constant demand for a third and final volume to complete the Whole Bloody Affair.

Tarantino hasn’t shied away from his fans on the idea, so here’s everything we know about Kill Bill Vol 3 so far.

Will there be a Kill Bill Vol 3?

While Kill Bill Vol 3 seemed like it could be a possibility for many years, Tarantino recently confessed that he doubts it’ll ever happen.

In 2004, shortly after the release of Kill Bill Vol 2, he told Entertainment Weekly that he envisioned the series as his “Dollars Trilogy… I was going to do a new one every 10 years. But I need at least 15 years before I do this again.”

Three years later, details regarding a possible Vol 3 and 4 emerged on Bloody Disgusting, before Tarantino stated his aim to make Kill Bill 3 as his ninth film, which would be released in 2014.

Miramax Uma Thurman starred as The Bride in Kill Bill.

The tide began its turn in 2012 when the director told We Got This Covered that he didn’t know if there’ll ever be a third volume. “We’ll see, probably not though,” he said.

Then, in 2019 during an appearance on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Tarantino said of a possible return of The Bride: “Well, I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant… she was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night.

“Well, I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to The Bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard.”

In 2021, ahead of the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he opened up a bit more about his ambition to “do an anime movie that follows this aspect of the Bride when she was with the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. And then I’ll do a whole animation movie that will be the origin of Bill and his three Godfathers [Hatori Hanso, Pei Mei, and Esteban Vihaio].”

However, in an interview with The Ringer’s Big Picture Podcast, he added: “I f*cking killed myself on Kill Bill, went around the world, I don’t want to think about that sh*t anymore.”

In July 2023, Tarantino essentially nixed our hopes of Kill Bill Vol 3, telling DeMorgen that he didn’t think it would happen, as his final 10th movie is The Movie Critic. “I don’t see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s,” he said.

Is there a Kill Bill Vol 3 release date?

No, Kill Bill Vol 3 doesn’t have a release date.

Given it’s unlikely the movie will happen at all, it’s hard to speculate when it could come out. If Tarantino has a change of heart and decides to make the threequel, probably as an epilogue to his 10-film stretch, it won’t be until the late 2020s.

Kill Bill Vol 3 cast: Who’d be in it?

Kill Bill Vol 3 would likely star Uma Thurman as The Bride and Maya Hawke as her daughter.

Tarantino spoke about his ideas for Kill Bill 3 while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” he said.

“And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be f*cking exciting.”

There’s every chance we could see the return of other characters who evaded death in the first two films, such as Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah), Sofie Fatale (Julie Dreyfus), and Gogo Yubari’s (Chiaki Kuriyama) twin sister.

Kill Bill Vol 3 plot: What would it be about?

If the threequel ever came to fruition, it would likely follow the grown-up daughter of Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox) as she pursues vengeance against Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo/The Bride for killing her mother in the first movie. “When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting,” she earlier told the young girl.

But The Bride and Bebe would have others to contend with. “Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she’s still out there. They all got Bill’s money. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up,” Tarantino said.

In 2004, Tarantino also said: “I’ve already got the whole mythology: Sofie Fatale will get all of Bill’s money. She’ll raise Nikki, who’ll take on The Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as The Bride deserved hers.”

That's everything we know about Kill Bill Vol 3.

