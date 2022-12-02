Kraven the Hunter: Release date, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Kraven the Hunter, a new Spider-Man spinoff, is still filming, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to its cast, plot, and other details.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J. C. Chandor, was a surprising choice for a Spider-Verse film, as he is one of the slightly lesser known Spider-Man villains.

However, considering how popular the Venom movies have become – both ironically and unironically – it seems like Sony is hoping for another hit. We can only hope it will be better than Morbius.

The Marvel villain movie has almost finished filming – which includes being shot entirely on location – and there’s plenty of news surrounding the upcoming project. So here’s everything we know about the film, from its release date to its cast and plot, and more…

Kraven the Hunter is set to be released by Sony and Marvel on October 6, 2023. It will be a theatrical release, but it’s sadly been delayed for a few months.

This is the first solo film to feature Kraven, but the iconic hunter has actually been a plan for Sony for years. Kraven was first set to appear in the fourth Sam Raimi Spider-Man film, and then he was teased in the rebooted Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, once the series got rebooted again, Sony had to go back to the drawing board, and here we are.

Kraven the Hunter cast: Who is starring in the new film?

As of writing, there are seven confirmed cast members for Kraven the Hunter.

Firstly, Kraven himself: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (of Kick-Ass and Bullet Train fame) has been cast in the titular role, AKA Sergei Kravinoff. Furthermore, the actor has signed on to portray Kraven in future films, meaning that sequels are also possible, should this movie do well.

Other cast members include Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, West Side Story) who will be playing Calypso, a voodoo priestess and potential love interest for Kraven.

Fred Hechinger (Fear Street, Eight Grade) will be playing another Spider-Man villain, known as Chameleon, who has the ability to change his appearance at will. It’s likely he’ll be a target for Kraven to hunt.

Christopher Abbot (Catch-22, Black Bear) will be playing yet another Spider-Man villain – this film is full of them – called the Foreigner, who has trained himself to be a world-renowned martial artist and assassin.

Other actors who have been confirmed, but their roles have not yet been stated, include Alessandro Nivola (Amsterdam), Russell Crowe (Gladiator, Thor: Love and Thunder), and Levi Miller (A Wrinkle in Time, Pan).

Finally, it’s not impossible Spider-Men will appear, especially Tom Holland. Since Sony and the MCU collided in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There be Carnage, it seems like anything could happen when it comes to superhero cameos. And according to Screen Rant, Holland isn’t ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man yet, and wants to continue his story in the Sony universe.

This section will be updated when we learn more.

Kraven the Hunter plot: What will happen in the film?

So far, the official plot of Kraven the Hunter is unknown.

But the story will naturally follow Kraven, who is a Russian Game Catcher, who wishes to track down Spider-Man in order to truly become the world’s best hunter. In this film, could be possible that he is more of an anti-hero here rather than a villain, similar to how Venom and Morbius were portrayed.

According to the film’s screenwriter Richard Wenk, Sony intends to adapt the comic book series Kraven’s Last Hunt at some point, so that might come into play in this plot.

In Kraven’s Last Hunt, Kraven seemingly kills Spider-Man and takes his identity. And then when Spider-Man returns, Kraven pits Vermin – a rat-like mutant that he’s captured – against the hero. To make things even darker, when Vermin almost kills Spider-Man, Kraven stops the mutant, before retiring from his hunting days, and committing suicide. It’s a gripping story, considered to be one of the best Spider-Man stories out there.

Which means that if the film does follow this plot, we could have a genuinely great cinema-going experience in our future. But sadly, we can’t say this for certain.

