Insidious 5: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Insidious 5 is coming out next year, so here’s everything we know about the movie so far, including its release date, if there’s a trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Insidious is one of the biggest horror franchises of modern cinema. The original film explored the Lambert family, with the child Dalton suffering from a supernatural threat, that his father (Patrick Wilson) similarly faced in his childhood.

Now the film is on its fifth iteration and has returned its focus to the Lambert family, with Patrick Wilson now behind the camera as well as in front of it, as this will be his directorial debut. Scott Teems – known for his work on Halloween Kills – has penned the script.

Unlike most franchises that dwindle as they go along, love for the Insidious films remains rather strong. This is in spite of the most recent film, Insidious: The Last Key, being the worst reviewed – it was still the most profitable, with $168 million worldwide. So for those curious fans, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming fifth film.

Insidious 5 – titled Insidious: Fear the Dark – will premiere in cinemas on July 7, 2023.

Filming wrapped in August 2022, so things seem on track for this release date. Wilson posted on his Instagram to commemorate filming having been completed.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer James Wan praised Wilson’s work as a director.

“Well, we all love Patrick… one of the things I love best about working with Patrick Wilson is that we don’t actually talk about the movie that we are making on set. We geek out about all the movies that we loved growing up, because Patrick and I are roughly of the same generation.

“We’re just constantly geeking out about John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China and all these movies. Patrick reminds me a little bit of Leigh Whannell in that they are not just actors slash whatever; they are filmmakers as well.

“They’re film buffs, and being film buffs, they look at acting from the point of view of what the final film will be like. And so that actually helps inform them as filmmakers. So I’m always very excited when people like Leigh Whannell and Patrick Wilson want to jump behind the camera.”

Insidious 5 cast: Who’s in it?

We’re set to see a lot of returning faces in the cast for Insidious 5, which includes but is not limited to:

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert

Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert

Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert

Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert

Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier will also likely return, despite her death in the first film, as her ghostly presence has remained strong throughout the franchise.

It is not yet confirmed if Barbara Hershey will return as Josh’s mother, Lorraine Lambert.

There are also three newcomers to the film in undisclosed roles, which are:

Hiam Abbass

Sinclair Daniel

Peter Dager

Sadly there is no trailer or footage available for Insidious 5. However, as filming has wrapped, we can expect to see some soon.

For now, relive the horror that the Lambert family faced, with one of the most iconic modern scenes in horror films below:

Insidious 5 plot: What will the film be about?

The official plot synopsis for Insidious 5 reads: “Set 10 years after the end of Insidious 2, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-covered university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.”

Insidious 2 ended with Josh and Dalton allowing themselves to be hypnotised in order to repress their demonic memories of The Further. But this doesn’t seem to have lasted, and a trip into The Further seems very likely.

Blumhouse

Speaking to Screen Rant, Wilson stated: “We rarely get the opportunity to come back 10 years later, especially if you think about the lore of Insidious and this family, specifically me and Ty, [with] our characters being hypnotized, what does that do to a family after 10 years?

“Watching Dalton go to college and what does that do? Watching a young man go to college and all the new experiences and feeling like an outsider trying to fit in. He’s got this ability that he doesn’t even know that he has of being an astral projector and traveler.

“After so long, are we still hypnotized? Is there still that trance? What does that do to your life? What does that do to your marriage? And then what does that do for a father and son relationship?”

This article will be updated as we find out more.

Currently all of the Insidious films are available to stream on Netflix.