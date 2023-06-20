Challengers: Release date, cast, trailer, & more

Here everything you need to know about the upcoming spicy drama film Challengers, from its release date, to the movie’s cast, trailer, and more.

What happens when your boyfriend has a boyfriend? How do you mix work, sex, love, and everything in between while on track to be a professional champion in your sport?

Well thankfully, 2023’s spiciest drama Challengers is here to answer all of these questions and so, so much more.

Starring one of the biggest actors on the planet, the movie is sure to make you gasp, laugh, and cry. Here’s everything you need to know about it from its release date, cast, trailer, and more.

Challengers is set to swing into theaters on September 15, 2023.

The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed such hits as Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All. The script was written by Justin Kuritzkes, who is an up-and-coming screenwriter who is adapting William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel Queer into a movie that Guadagnino is directing.

Challengers cast: Who’s in it?

The Challengers cast consists of an A-list actor, an up-and-comer, and a seasoned actor. Check out the list below:

Zendaya as Tashi Duncan

Mike Faist as Art

Josh O’Connor as Patrick

Zendaya is undoubtedly the biggest name attached to this project, as she’s been a household name since she appeared on Disney’s Shake it Up. However, over the years, she has more than proved that she can handle adult roles as she shed her child actor past when she debuted as Rue in Max’s hit series Euphoria.

However, her co-stars are not to be overlooked as they’re talented actors in their own rights. Faist is best known for his role as Riff in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, and O’Connor has played Charles, Prince of Wales in The Crown for almost two seasons.

Is there a trailer for Challengers?

The Challengers trailer dropped on June 20, 2023. Check it out below:

The story follows a three tennis players on the rise who enter into a love triangle that transcends the years as drama and feeling arise when they reconnect as adults.

Challengers plot: What is it about?

Challengers showcases a fiery love triangle between three talented tennis players.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Following a losing streak, the wife and coach of a Grand Slam champion signs him up for Challenger event where he will face off against her former lover.”

That's everything we know about Challengers, but we'll be sure to update this page when more announcements roll out.

