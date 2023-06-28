James Gunn addresses Batman casting after Superman Legacy news

Hot on the heels of Superman: Legacy’s big casting news, James Gunn has addressed when DC fans can expect news about the next Batman.

After months of intense speculation and fan casting, we officially have our Man of Steel and Lois Lane: David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, beating out the likes of Tom Brittney, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dynevor.

If we ignore the awkwardness of Blue Beetle and Aquaman 2, Superman: Legacy will mark the beginning of Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU slate, bringing the iconic character into a world where other superheroes already exist.

Article continues after ad

In other words, the Caped Crusader is already out and about in Gotham — so who’s going to play Batman?

James Gunn says he’s “miles away” from Batman casting

After Corenswet and Brosnahan’s casting was announced, some fans quickly pivoted to Batman; if Superman has been cast, surely the Dark Knight can’t be far behind?

Think again. Responding to a follower on Instagram, Gunn was asked how close the studio is to finding the DCU’s Batman. “Miles and miles away,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

A Batman movie is coming: The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce the next actor to don the cowl with Damian Wayne, who’ll fight alongside him as Robin. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part II is still set for release, but it exists under the “Elseworlds” banner; in other words, it takes place in another universe, but don’t expect to see the Batmen collide or team up in a multiverse movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ben Affleck also won’t return as Batman, save for a potential cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While early reports suggested he’d spoken with Gunn about helming a project in the DCU, he gave a pretty definitive answer to The Hollywood Reporter: “I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not.

Article continues after ad

“I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that.”

Check out our upcoming superhero movie and TV hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Superman: Legacy | Joker 2 | Blue Beetle | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Deadpool 3