My Hero Academia anime teases Final War Arc and fans can’t keep calm

Preview images for My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 have just dropped, teasing the Final War Arc that’s about to kick off, and fans are incredibly excited.

My Hero Academia is in an interesting position right now. While the anime will begin the series’ final arc in the upcoming episode, the manga is wrapping up the story for good.

Season 7 has already adapted two arcs — the Star and Stripe Arc and the U.A. Traitor Arc — since its debut on May 4, 2024. Now, only the final arc remains — and it’s the most important (and longest) story of the series.

The Final War is full of back-to-back action sequences, shocking revelations, and major developments for the main characters. It’s also the point in the story where the heroes will go all out against All For One and Shigaraki.

The preview images of Episode 5, titled “Let you down”, show small glimpses of what to come next as the Final War begins. The images feature Deku and Ochako, Toga, Dabi, and Aoyama.

In the anime, the Final War Arc will begin from Saturday, June 1, 2024. Though Season 7 will not adapt the entire arc, given its size and the limited episode count of this season, it’ll cover a significant portion with some major incidents.

Fans are hyped, especially with the My Hero Academia manga ending so close. One such fan commented on X, “The Final Arc is here! Let’s go! I am ready for it!”

Another praised the animation from Bones studio and writes, “Bones is cooking with MHA S7, let’s go!”

A third pointed out the ironic timing of the anime and manga, saying, “It’s funny that the war is about to start in the anime, but the war has ended in the manga.”

As My Hero Academia anime gets ready to enter the last arc, the manga ends it with Chapter 423. The epilogue of the story starts from Chapter 424 where readers finally learn Shigaraki’s fate and get a hint about One For All.

