Attack on Titan anime ending will likely have slight changes from manga

As fans await the highly-anticipated final episode of Attack on Titan, the series confirms having a different anime ending. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Attack on Titan is no doubt one of the most popular Shonen series in the world. The manga debuted in 2009 and generated worldwide controversy with its ending in 2021. Fans who have been following the series for all those years were naturally unhappy with how everything played out in the end.

Creator Hajime Isayama was especially anxious about the fate of the series as he apologized for the controversial ending. Nonetheless, that doesn’t change the fact that the story itself is spectacular. The series is still well-loved among fans as they await its grand finale.

It’s been a while since the manga ended, and fans have come to accept the tragic ending. They also appreciate the stellar animation by MAPPA after they picked up the series from Season 4. As the anime is nearing its finale, Attack on Titan is confirmed to have a slightly different ending than the manga. Delve deeper to find out more.

What we know about Attack on Titan anime ending

MAPPA

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama has prepared a new script and requested MAPPA to make some slight changes to the original storyboard. That said, although the Attack on Titan anime ending will still feature the tragedy, we will at least see a better version of it.

Hajime Isayama also confirmed drawing a rough draft toward the end while also apologizing to MAPPA. The finale will drop on November 5 with an 85-minute-long episode. It will be globally available on Crunchyroll after its broadcast in Japan.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of the series is, “Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress.

“Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!”

See our other Attack on Titan coverage below

