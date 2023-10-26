Attack on Titan: Is the manga finished?

Attack on Titan’s anime adaptation will be concluding soon with the final part of Season 4. While fans who have read the manga are already familiar with its status, the anime watchers are curious to know if the manga is already finished or if it is still ongoing.

Hajime Isayama brought the iconic manga into existence in 2009, and it got an anime adaptation after several years, making the series even more popular with its amazing animation, thanks to the WIT Studio.

Article continues after ad

The series became so popular among the community that fans couldn’t stop themselves from talking about it all the time and thinking about what would be on the menu next.

Article continues after ad

Well, when it comes to the anime series, it’s hard to say what MAPPA has to offer in the ultimate finale that’ll hit our screens in November – but we have some answers about Isayama’s legendary manga series.

Is Attack on Titan manga finished?

Yes, no matter how hard it is for us to accept reality, the Attack on Titan manga has concluded. After running successfully since 2009, the popular manga series ended in 2021 with the 139th chapter. However, the ending couldn’t please the fandom and received several backlashes.

Article continues after ad

To be specific, there were several fans who actually hated it, calling for an alternative ending. Numerous polls were raised to force the mangaka to come with a different conclusion. However, as of now, there are absolutely no reports of AoT receiving another ending or the manga’s return. So, it’s safe to say that this is actually the end of the road for AoT unless, of course, Isayama announces a spin-off sometime in the future.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The anime has already been adapted until Chapter 130, so the final part will cover the events from Chapter 131 to 139. You can expect it to be at least an hour-long experience.

Article continues after ad

The story of Attack on Titan took place in the year 845 when the first wall was broken by Armored Titan and Colossal Titan. That was when an innocent kid (Eren) saw her mother getting eaten by a Titan, and then he vowed to kill every Titan outside the walls.

The story was simple and straightforward in the beginning, but it took a completely different route later on, and that’s what made it a thrilling ride. Nonetheless, for manga fans, that fun ride ended back in 2021, and the anime fans will finally bid farewell to the series next month.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other Attack on Titan coverage here and more anime content here.