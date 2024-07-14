Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is going to bring the anime to a close with an epic movie trilogy, adapting the entire Final Battle Arc, but fans have some concerns.

Ufotable has decided to give Demon Slayer a truly grand finale by using the big screen for the climax of Tanjiro’s journey. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is adapting the manga’s last arc into three anime movies that’ll cover the fight to stop Muzan once and for all.

The announcement has brought much excitement, but also trepidation. The manga has quite a few chapters to go, and fans are concerned about what’ll hit the cutting room floor, a bit like what’s happened to beloved sports anime Haikyuu!!.

“My biggest concern is content. With the amount of manga chapters left there is about 11-12 hours of anime content and condensing that into five hours of movies seems like it will be an issue,” says one fan on Reddit.

“I would have preferred another season or two and then cap it all off with a final movie that gets a theatrical release,” another user adds. “Trying to fit the remaining Upper Moon fights and Muzan into three movies… big yikes.”

The wariness comes, in part, from Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, and the fact that currently there’s only one more film planned in that franchise when we have so much more manga to go. Some fans are choosing to believe Ufotable won’t leave so much material on the table.

“God knows what Production IG is doing to Haikyuu!!, condensing so much content into movies. But Ufotable is one studio that has earned the trust that they’ll handle these movies right,” a user states.

A similar sentiment is shard regarding Attack on Titan. “This isn’t like Attack on Titan. It’s not up in the air, we know what we’re in for. People will lighten up after a release date and even more so after the first movie,” a comment adds.

We don’t have a production timeline yet, but Ufotable has managed to be incredibly consistent with Demon Slayer, to the point a 2025 release seems relatively likely.

We don't have a production timeline yet, but Ufotable has managed to be incredibly consistent with Demon Slayer, to the point a 2025 release seems relatively likely.