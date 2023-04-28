Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star may join James Gunn’s DCU

One Guardians of the Galaxy star may be trading in their Marvel keys for a role in James Gunn’s DCU after Vol 3.

James Gunn brought the Guardians of the Galaxy, a Z-list group of wacky Marvel heroes, to life in 2014. Critics and cynics widely predicted it’d be a flop – oh, how wrong they were.

Nearly 10 years later, the franchise has grossed more than $1.6 billion at the box office, with the third and final chapter set to hit cinemas next week. It’ll be the last time we see this version of the Guardians in the MCU, with many of the actors parting ways with their characters, while Gunn is heading off to lead the next era of the DC Universe.

With casting speculation rife around the upcoming DC slate, particularly who’ll play Superman, one Guardians star is keen to join Gunn on the next stage of his journey.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star is “making plans” to join DC

Speaking to Variety ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Pom Klementieff – who plays Mantis – spoke about the chances of her following James Gunn into the DCU.

“I’m not going to tell you guys but we’ve had conversations, and we’re like making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet,” she said.

“There would be one specific character, but I can’t tell you now… I don’t know. It’s in progress. I knew about the character yeah and I thought the character was f*cking cool.”

Gunn has been open about the prospect of reuniting with his Guardians cast, but it’s unclear exactly who they’d play and where they’d show up. Many believe Chris Pratt will end up playing Booster Gold, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

“This cast are like my family. I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karen [Gillan]. But I also know I will work with all those people individually again. Probably at my other job,” he told Empire.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits cinemas on May 3 in the UK and May 5 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.