People divided over trailer for Amber Heard’s first movie since Johnny Depp trial

After the fallout from her legal trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has continued to divide public opinion.

This time around, people have mixed opinions of the trailer for In the Fire, Heard’s first movie since the trial against Johnny Depp ended.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “A doctor travels to a remote plantation to care for a boy with special abilities, sparking a debate between religion and science.”

With Heard playing the role of the doctor, fans aren’t too sure what to make of her first public acting role post-trial.

Amber Heard’s trailer for first movie since Johnny Depp trial has people divided

With the trailer for Heard’s next movie In the Fire now officially released, her doctor ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil. Check it out below:

“One of her first films since? No. She filmed this before the trial. She hasn’t worked since then. Gee, I wonder why,” one user concludes, with another remarking: “This movie made like 800 Euros for its entire release so far… into the dumpster fire.”

Other users wonder how the movie will fare in the wider film release schedule. “Trying to sell this as a horror flick now? Right up there with Pumpkinhead…” one states. “I’m still confused about the title of the article. Is defending the devil supposed to be a good thing? Sounds evil to me. Who would want to defend the devil?” another user agrees.

No matter how well the movie performs, In the Fire marks a significant turning point for Amber Heard, following the events involving Johnny Depp.

“Great! Looking forward to seeing it!” someone tweeted in support of Heard, with more public backing including the likes of “we stand with her and we can’t wait to watch it.”

With the screenplay created by Conor Allyn, Pascal Borno, and Silvio Muraglia, the film stars Eduardo Noriega and Lorenzo McGovern Zaini alongside Heard.

It had its world premiere at the Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023, and is scheduled to be released in the United States by Saban Films.

In the Fire is due to release on October 13, 2023. Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

