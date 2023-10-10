Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa accused of trying to get Amber Heard fired

While Jason Momoa is ready to return in Aquaman 2, a new report cites documents from the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard court case which accuse the star of drunken behavior on set and lobbying for Heard to be fired from the sequel.

The DCEU‘s Aquaman 2 has faced many problems in production, including the handling of Heard’s role as Mera. As the movie was in production, the public court case between Heard and her ex-husband Depp became the major talk of the town.

Some fans called for Heard to be removed as Mera from the upcoming sequel movie. In the official trailer, fans noticed that Heard was only shown for a few seconds. The Depp v Heard case created some problems with Aquaman 2 as James Wann and Momoa allegedly didn’t want Heard on set. Instead, her role was drastically reduced in the movie.

Now, the water has been stirred once again. Obtained notes from Heard’s therapist are said to accuse Momoa of being drunk on set and asking for her removal from Aquaman 2.

Jason Momoa accused of dressing like Johnny Depp and trying to get Amber Heard sacked from Aquaman 2

According to obtained notes from Amber Heard’s therapist, as per Variety, Jason Momoa was allegedly intoxicated on the set of Aquaman 2, dressed up as Johnny Depp, and tried to get Amber Heard fired.

According to the outlet, Depp’s fans paid the court fees to obtain documents from Dr. Dawn Hughes, Heard’s therapist. The documents circulated on Reddit were believed to be raw written notes of their session together. The notes claim the Aquaman 2 set was a “hostile” environment, and described the event with Momoa.

In one alleged incident, Momoa was allegedly intoxicated and dressed as Depp. The notes also read that the actor pushed to have Heard fired. “Jason said he wanted me fired,” said the notes. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

Representatives of Momoa have refused to comment, but many have come forth to advocate for the actor and his professionalism on set. An insider who was on set in London in 2021 said: “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set.”

They also claimed that the two actors were seen getting along and that Momoa has always had a “Bohemian style.” A source close to Heard confirmed that the notes were from a session on December 27, 2021. At that time, Heard was on the set of Aquaman 2. Director Wan was also mentioned in the notes as having allegedly alienated Heard on set due to the court case.

According to previous reports, Wan made the decision to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 shortly after the 2018 release of the first movie. He claimed it was due to the lack of chemistry between the actors and sent his decision to Heard’s attorney. This took place before the Depp v Heard case. Another claims Wan’s decisions were false.

Heard was brought back for the sequel following an alleged letter from Elon Musk, her ex, who reportedly threatened Warner Bros. with “burning the house down” if she was let go.

