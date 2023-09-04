Johnny Depp “appalled” by “malicious” Jenna Ortega dating rumors

Johnny Depp has called out the “malicious, baseless” claims that he’s dating Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who’s 40 years his junior.

If being a celebrity couldn’t get any more ridiculous, the dating rumors between Ortega and Depp have reached a new all-time high. Ortega has climbed the Hollywood ladder as a horror princess starring in Scream, Scream VI, and X. In 2022, she gained notable praise as the macabre teen Wednesday Addam in Tim Burton’s first TV series Wednesday for Netflix.

While Ortega has been under the spotlight before for a few minor scandals, none top her recent one with actor Johnny Depp. While Hollywood is full of scandalous love affairs and dating rumors, Ortega and Depp are now on the receiving end with a rumor not even fans believe.

Both actors quickly dispelled the rumors. Ortega has previously been vocal about the hardships of social media and being in the public eye, while Depp has mostly stepped away from the public after his trial with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega have never met before

Jenna Ortega took to Instagram to set the record straight about the circulating dating rumors between her and Johnny Depp, confirming they have never even met.

The rumor started when celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi claimed the two actors were seen together. But there was no evidence or photos to back up the claim.

Depp’s team was quick to send out a statement about the dating rumors and how the actor is “appalled” by what he has heard. “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career,” they said.

On her Instagram, Ortega commented, “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh.” She continued by stating she has never worked with Depp in her entire life. “Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone,” said the actor.

Some fans felt that maybe the two actors were seen together as Ortega is starring in Beetlejuice 2. But reports state Depp is not a part of the Tim Burton project. Depp has been in the spotlight due to his public trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has now been turned into a Netflix documentary.

