Warner Bros drops first Aquaman 2 teaser with Amber Heard nowhere in sight

Fans have finally been given their first glimpse at Aquaman 2 just three months before its release and were quick to notice a certain actress didn’t make an appearance.

Aquaman 2 – aka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – has already met its fair share of hurdles and the film hasn’t even been released yet.

Following Amber Heard’s very public and controversial split from Johnny Depp, DC fans called for the actress to be recast. But Heard kept her role as Queen Mera, resulting in a wave of backlash as many swore to bomb the film’s theatrical release.

Since then, Warner Bros reputation has continued to take blows due to the ongoing writers and actors strike, James Gunn’s reboot of the DCU, and the negative reception of DC’s latest superhero films.

Just months before its official release to theaters on December 20, rumors began to circulate that Warner Bros had abandoned their marketing plan for Aquaman 2. But now the film studio has dropped their first teaser — and Heard is notably absent.

While Jason Momoa can be seen geared up as Aquaman, his costar didn’t make an appearance in the teaser. It is still unknown whether Heard’s scenes will be in the full trailer, though fans already suspect her exclusion to be intentional.

Nonetheless, the general consensus seems to be too little too late; the teaser met with hate as viewers insisted Warner Bros “should’ve fired Heard”.

“You support 2 abusers, Ezra and Amber. The Flash FLOPPED. Now you’re gonna force this movie on people?” one person wrote. “I feel bad for Jason.”

Another said, “No money from me for movies featuring pathologically dishonest abusers, sorry.”

Whether or not Aquaman 2 makes a splash in theatres, you’ll have to wait and see. Check out all the latest TV and movie news on our page here.