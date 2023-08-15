Depp v Heard: Where are Johnny and Amber now?

It’s been more than a year since the infamous Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, and with a new documentary series about the case set to drop on Netflix, you might be wondering: where are they now?

In April 2022, a legal battle commenced between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, two Hollywood stars who had one of the most publicized divorces in Hollywood history. While Heard previously accused Depp of domestic abuse, he vehemently denied the claims, culminating in a lawsuit in which he sought $50 million in damages for allegations she made in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

Following the “trial by TikTok,” as it became known, the Pirates of the Caribbean star came out on top, with the jury awarding him $15 million in damages and Heard with just $2 million. But, ultimately, the money was insignificant for the viewers at home. Social media was sent into a frenzy as the case unfolded, with millions of people overwhelmingly siding with Depp.

Delivering a recap on the case, the documentary series Depp v Heard is set to drop on Netflix, showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time. So, amid its release, here’s where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are more than a year after their notorious legal battle.

Where is Johnny Depp now?

Le Pacte

A year on from the trial, Johnny Depp is currently living in the UK, in a quiet Somerset property featuring 850 acres of land and its own on-site dairy farm. It’s widely reported that Depp has spent a lot more time at his UK home following the case.

Speaking to Somerset Life back in March, he said: “In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me – and that’s nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

As for his acting career, Depp starred as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, a film following the final mistress of the controversial royal. Marking his first movie role in three years – and his first since the defamation case – Depp appeared on the red carpet for its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.

He is also currently working on his first directing job in 25 years: Modi, a biopic about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, with Al Pacino set to star in and co-produce the project.

Where is Amber Heard now?

Twitter/@21metgala

Similarly to Depp, Amber Heard left the US following the highly publicized trial, and is currently living in Spain with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. While reports speculated whether Heard had moved to the European country after photos showed her in the Spanish capital of Madrid, she confirmed the news in an interview shared on TikTok.

As per The Independent, the reporter asked how her new life in Madrid is, to which she replied, “I love Spain so much.” As for whether she plans on staying there, she said: “Yes, I hope so. I love living here.”

In the context of her acting career, a key point of contention since the trial has been whether or not she’ll return as Mera in Aquaman 2 after portraying the character in the first film. Although for a while it looked like she’d been cut from the cast, she will in fact be appearing in the sequel, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to drop later this year.

Heard also made a red carpet appearance after the trial at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of In the Fire. She took on the role of Grace, a doctor from New York who travels to a remote plantation in South America to care for a tortured boy who appears to have inexplicable abilities.

Depp v Heard drops on Netflix on August 16. You can check out our other documentaries coverage below:

