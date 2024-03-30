Sydney Sweeney debunks Johnny Depp cast pairing after backlash

Sydney Sweeney has responded to rumors that she has been cast alongside Johnny Depp after a lot of backlash.

When she’s not taking center stage by speaking on rumors surrounding the chaotic production that is Euphoria Season 3, it seems like Sydney Sweeney is also being placed in rumors unwillingly by Hollywood insiders.

A few days ago, known Hollywood rumor source Jeff Sneider reported that Sweeney would be starring alongside Johnny Deep in a new film titled Day Drinker.

This news quickly took the internet by storm because it would mark Depp’s return to the big screen after his tumultuous court case with Amber Heard from two years ago.

Article continues after ad

Sneider’s report was met with a ton of backlash as many were disappointed in Sweeney for choosing to work with Depp, who is seen as a controversial figure in Hollywood.

However, just hours after the rumor was circulated, DiscussingFilms announced that the actress’ reps confirmed that the film will not be happening and adding that the rumor was “100% untrue.”

Article continues after ad

In a rare move, Sweeny herself actually responded to the backlash and rumors tweeting, “Woke up to ✨rumors✨ anyways go see @ImmaculateMovie in theaters this weekend!”

At this time, Depp and his team have not responded to any of the back and forth this film rumor has caused.