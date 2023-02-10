How to watch The Outwaters – is it streaming?

The Outwaters is a new found-footage horror movie that’s been dubbed “the next Blair Witch Project” – here’s what you need to know about how to watch the film and if it’s available on streaming.

After 2022 proved itself to be one of the strongest years for horror, possibly ever – X, Pearl, Barbarian, Nope, Hellraiser, and much more – 2023 is attempting to carry the torch.

We’re two months into the year and we’ve already had a certifiable viral sensation with Skinamarink, a super-low-budget experimental horror movie that fell victim to piracy, before grossing more than $2 million at the box office.

Article continues after ad

Now, we have The Outwaters, a movie that’s steadily amassing heaps of praise from critics and fans alike – here’s what you need to know.

When and where can I watch The Outwaters?

Right now, The Outwaters is exclusively available in select theaters across the US, with no streaming date in sight.

The movie, directed by Robbie Banfitch, first premiered at the New Jersey Film Festival in February 2022, taking a whole year before it managed to land in cinemas.

Check out the trailer below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The official synopsis reads: “Memory cards unearthed in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert tell the story of four travelers who vanished during a sun-drenched camping trip. One night, everything changes when the foursome is sent on a mind-bending voyage of unrelenting terror into a world of darkness that no human was ever meant to see.”

Article continues after ad

It currently has a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critics who like it, really like it. The Daily Beast described it as “an unforgettable new take on The Blair Witch Project” while iHORROR predicted it to be the “next cult horror movie” and “the most disturbing movie of the year.”

Comparisons to The Blair Witch Project aren’t coincidental, as it was a direct inspiration for the filmmaker. “[It has] has always been one of my favorites,” Banfitch told the New Jersey Stage.

“I don’t feel it’s been topped, as far as found footage goes. I just focused on making a scary horror movie that could, hopefully, stand on its own. Terrence Malick was also an influence, in general. I looked to The Blair Witch Project for inspiration in authenticity and Malick for freedom of exploration with the editing and camerawork. Ultimately, I wanted to do something unique with the format.”

Article continues after ad

The Outwaters is available in select US theaters now. We will update this article upon any announcement of further distribution or streaming. In the meantime, check out our other horror hubs below:

The Conjuring 4 | M3GAN | Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Terrifier 3 | The Last of Us HBO | Return to Silent Hill | Saw 10 | A Quiet Place: Day One | Evil Dead Rise | Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey