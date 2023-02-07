How to watch Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey – is it streaming?

Oh bother: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a horror take on the beloved bear, is due to drop – here’s its release date, how to watch it, and if it’s available on streaming.

Don’t expect the same red-shirted, yellow bear insatiably hungry for honey. Don’t look forward to see the likes of Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Rabbit bouncing around having fun in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Blood and Honey may feature Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, but they’re not here to play – this is a full-on slasher movie, thanks to A.A. Milne’s original stories entering the public domain in 2022.

So, here’s what you need to know about where and when you can watch it, and whether or not it’s on streaming.

Is Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey streaming?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will be exclusively available in cinemas from February 15.

The movie was released in Mexico – again, only in theaters – on January 29, where it’s already grossed nearly $1 million. It will hit cinemas across the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and elsewhere on February 15.

Taking into account how viral the film has gone, especially after the first trailer dropped, the distributors aren’t in a hurry to dump the movie on digital and VOD. This thing has legs on the big screen, and they know it.

Speaking to Variety, ITN president Stuart Alson said: “We just want to have fun and let it ride. We’re based in Vegas, so everything we do is based on a gamble.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves.

“As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It’s not long before their bloody rampage begins.”

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is due for its wide release on February 15. You can check out our other horror content here.