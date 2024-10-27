One of the “scariest movies” with no gore at all is available to stream on Shudder now

If you’re looking for a horror movie that stays away from the slashers and cannibals, Shudder has a great blood-free alternative you can stream right now.

As Halloween approaches, not everyone is looking to get stuck into the grim world of blood and guts. In fact, many favor more abstract or psychological terrors to truly violent horror movies, and that’s perfectly understandable.

After all, not everyone wants Art the Clown running around in their life. But luckily, Shudder has just the ticket for a gore-free experience that’s still equally as chilling.

The Changeling, released in 1980, is currently available to stream on Shudder, Peacock, and Tubi. It’s a supernatural horror that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat without making you want to gag.

Set in a creepy historic mansion, The Changeling is about a composer who moves into an isolated house after a personal tragedy. But as he attempts to work in the property, he starts to experience strange happenings that lead him to believe he isn’t alone.

Since its release, The Changeling has become something of a cult classic. And with its focus on the paranormal and ghostly atmosphere, you won’t find any over-the-top kills or brutal murders here.

The ‘80s horror is currently getting the spotlight on a Reddit thread about non-gory movies, with plenty praising it for the subtle yet terrifying style.

Pan-Canadian Film Distributors

“I’d say it’s one of the scariest movies ever made,” said one comment. “And the sad thing is that most people have never even heard of it.” Another added: “I don’t remember it having any gore and it’s damn creepy.”

“I grew up on horrors from a pretty young age, and I always thought I was immune to being scared until this film hit me. Of all the top shelf 18-rated horrors I watched at like 12 years old, catching this one randomly on TV one night scared me and I haven’t rewatched it since,” said another.

“This movie is a classic! One of my favorites,” another added.

With a handful of streaming services hosting the movie, it shouldn’t be hard to add it to your watchlist this year.

