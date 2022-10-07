Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Is there going to be a Hellraiser 2? With the Hellraiser reboot hitting Hulu today, let’s dig into whether fans can expect Pinhead and the new Cenobites to return in a sequel.

Much like Friday the 13th, Halloween, and Nightmare on Elm Street, Hellraiser is a franchise that has often fallen victim to its own litany of bargain-bin sequels.

It’s impressive, really, considering how iconic Pinhead is as a horror villain – yet, your average moviegoer probably couldn’t name more than two Hellraiser movies, and they’ll probably be 1987’s Hellraiser, and 2022’s Hellraiser.

Nevertheless, a brand-new gnarly reboot has arrived, and you can read our review here. So, is there going to be a Hellraiser 2 off the back of it?

Is Hellraiser 2 happening?

Hellraiser 2 hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing – but that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director David Bruckner said he’d be keen to return for another chapter if his reboot is a success.

Hulu

“Should the fans and the movie gods allow, I would love that idea,” he said.

“Hellraiser is a unique challenge, I think, for a group of filmmakers because, you know, it could be a guy in a mask, but it’s not, it’s inter-dimensional demons that shoot chains at you from an endless labyrinth.

“It’s complicated and not just conceptually but also logistically. I feel like I speak for our whole team, the SFX, the VFX, the production design, we learned a lot on this. It is tempting to think we’d have an amazing grip on it going forward, should there be an energy and an appetite for it.”

While the new Hellraiser is a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s Hellbound Heart novella, it features the return of two recognizable Cenobites: Pinhead, played by Jamie Clayton, and Chatterer.

As the trailer shows, fans can also expect to see the Leviathan, the god of flesh, hunger, and desire in the Labyrinth, first explored in Hellbound: Hellraiser II, the sequel to the original film.

We’ll update this article upon any announcements regarding Hellraiser 2.

Hellraiser is available to stream on Hulu now. For more on how to watch it, click here.