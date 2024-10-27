“Brutal” unrated Western horror movie is available to stream on Netflix now

If you’re say, a Yellowstone fan looking to get your scares in this Halloween, then look no further than the horrid Old West bloodfest Netflix has on offer right now.

Cowboys-meets-cannibals? Sign us up! Netflix is bringing the heat this Halloween with a major collection of horror movies and TV shows. From the lighthearted to the gorefests, there’s something for everyone, though one of its offerings definitely isn’t for the fainthearted.

Bone Tomahawk, originally released in 2015, is Western with a ghoulish twist that’s streaming on Netflix and Hulu. It stars Kurt Russell (no surprises there), about a sheriff who leads a posse into a cannibalistic clan’s territory in order to save three people.

Article continues after ad

The unrated violent horror has been endorsed by the likes of Stephen King, and become notorious in its own genre for pushing the boundaries of what could (and should) be seen on-screen. These days, it’s sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues after ad

The road to Bone Tomahawk wasn’t easy. The movie was a result of director S. Craig Zahler’s projects languishing in development hell for a decade, with a rotation of A-list stars coming and going.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, the movie was produced and completed in 21 days on a $1.8 million budget. Impressive stuff, but not quite as impressive as the sheer bloodthirsty atrocities happening on screen.

“That film goes from 0-60 in a split second,” said one Reddit user, with another even dubbing it as “Bone Traumahawk.”

One of the final scenes in the movie has since become the most famous, with the gory moment remembered as “brutal” and “ultra violent.” (We won’t spoil it here, but let’s just say if you were shaken to the core by one of the most talked-about Terrifer 3 kills, then be wary.)

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the other best horror movies on Netflix. You can also check out our breakdown of the scariest horror villains, and find out what else is going on with our Terror-Tober schedule.