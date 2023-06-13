How to watch The Flash – is it streaming?

The Flash, DC’s new world-colliding superhero blockbuster, is almost here – so, here’s how to watch it, and if and when it’s available on streaming.

Development on The Flash first began in the 1980s. Scripts came and went, directors fell away, and it’s taken the best part of 40 years for the movie to make it to the big screen.

The movie, which is expected to close the book on the SnyderVerse before James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU reboot, will follow Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) after he travels in time to save his mother’s life, only to break the universe and meet another version of himself, as well as Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and Batman (Michael Keaton).

It’s one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Flash and whether or not it’ll be available on streaming.

How to watch The Flash

The Flash is exclusively available in cinemas from June 14 in the UK and June 16 in the US.

There are a number of previews screening in territories all across the world this week, so check your local movie theater for more information on the soonest date you can watch it.

Is The Flash on streaming?

No, The Flash isn’t available to stream at home, nor is it available to buy or rent digitally.

This was to be expected, as most of the DCEU’s movies haven’t had day-and-date releases, with a few limited exceptions: Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad landed on HBO Max amid global restrictions, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League was exclusive to streaming.

When will The Flash be on streaming?

The Flash is expected to drop on Max in “fall 2023.”

While some outlets have cited a specific streaming release date of September 16, 2023, there hasn’t been any confirmation that it’ll arrive on this day.

However, Decider’s Alex Zalben attended Warner Bros. Discovery’s event earlier this year in which the company announced the rebranded streaming platform, and tweeted: “#TheFlash will land on Max in the Fall after its theatrical run.”

We don’t have any details on any other streaming platforms, nor have any Blu-ray preorders been announced, but we’ll update this space when we know more.

The official synopsis for The Flash reads: “Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian – albeit not the one he’s looking for.”

The Flash speeds into cinemas on June 14 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Check out our other coverage below:

