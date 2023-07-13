How to watch My Adventures with Superman – How many episodes are there?

My Adventures with Superman is flying onto your TV screens, but where exactly is it landing? And when do new episodes come out?

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s My Adventures with Superman, the new animated show featuring the Man of Steel.

This cartoon is taking the internet by storm, with many calling it their favorite onscreen iteration of the character thus far.

But where can you watch this new iteration? Where is My Adventures with Superman streaming, and when do new episodes come out? Well read on, and we’ll explain all…

Article continues after ad

My Adventures with Superman release schedule

My Adventures with Superman premiered on Adult Swim on Friday, July 7, 2023. There will be six episodes in total, and the first two were shown together as part of the premiere, meaning that the series will run with four more episodes until August 4, 2023.

The episode list and release schedule for Adult Swim is as follows:

Episode 1: Adventures of a Normal Man Part 1 – Friday, July 7, 2023

Episode 2: Adventures of a Normal Man Part 2 – Friday, July 7, 2023

Episode 3: My Interview with Superman – Friday, July 14, 2023

Episode 4: Let’s Go to Ivo Tower, You Say – Friday, July 21, 2023

Episode 5: You Will Believe a Man Can Lie – Friday, July 28, 2023

Episode 6: My Adventures With Mad Science – Friday, August 4, 2023

As for what time new episodes will come out on Adult Swim, it will depend on your time-zone. This may also affect what day you can watch the new episode.

Article continues after ad

The time of episode release is as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

12am EDT

9pm PDT (The Thursday before)

1am Brazil

5am UK

6am Central European Summer Time

9:30am India Standard Time

2pm Australia

4pm New Zealand

Is My Adventures with Superman on streaming?

As part of its release, My Adventures with Superman will also proceed to drop its new episodes every Saturday on the streaming service Max.

So if you’re wanting to watch My Adventures with Superman on streaming, the release schedule for Max will be as such:

Episode 1: Adventures of a Normal Man Part 1 – Saturday, July 8, 2023

Episode 2: Adventures of a Normal Man Part 2 – Saturday, July 8, 2023

Episode 3: My Interview with Superman – Saturday, July 15, 2023

Episode 4: Let’s Go to Ivo Tower, You Say – Saturday, July 22, 2023

Episode 5: You Will Believe a Man Can Lie – Saturday, July 29, 2023

Episode 6: My Adventures With Mad Science – Saturday, August 5, 2023

The official synopsis of My Adventures With Superman is as thus: “In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world.

Article continues after ad

“Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”

Check out our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | Rick and Morty Season 7 | Outer Banks Season 3 | Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 | Virgin River Season 5 | And Just Like That Season 2