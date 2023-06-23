How to watch And Just Like That Season 2 – Is it streaming?

And Just Like That, Season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff, is set to stroll onto our screens in its Manolo Blahniks. Here’s your guide to how you can watch it.

Sex and the City is one of the biggest shows in the world, with everyone still wondering to this day if they’re a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte.

Evidently, while the first season of the show’s spin-off series, And Just Like That, was received with rather mixed reviews from fans and critics alike back in 2021, the reboot was still popular enough to garner a Season 2.

But what’s happening with the second season of the show? When and where can you watch it, and is it streaming? Well keep reading, and let us explain.

And Just Like That Season 2 release schedule

And Just Like That Season 2 premiered on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The series will be available to stream on NOW TV/Sky Comedy in the UK, and on HBO Max in the US.

There will be 11 episodes in total, with the first two dropping on the season’s premiere, and the rest appearing weekly. Each episode will be around 45 minutes.

This means that the release schedule will be as follows:

Episode 1 – Thursday, June 22, 2023

Episode 2 – Thursday, June 22, 2023

Episode 3 – Thursday 29th June 2023

Episode 4 – Thursday 7th July 2023

Episode 5 – Thursday 14th July 2023

Episode 6 – Thursday 21st July 2023

Episode 7 – Thursday 28th July 2023

Episode 8 – Thursday 4th August 2023

Episode 9 – Thursday 11th August 2023

Episode 10 – Thursday 18th August 2023

Episode 11 – Thursday 25th August 2023

The official plot for the show is: “The women of Sex and the City transition from the friendship they had in their 30s to a more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

And Just Like That Season 1 is currently available to stream on HBO Max and NOW TV.

