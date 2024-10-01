Is Regular Show coming back? Cartoon Network revival explained & how to watch

Six years after coming to a close, Regular Show is returning to screens in a new series, courtesy of Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network.

When Regular Show first landed in 2010, nobody quite knew how much of a hit the animated show would become. Then, 244 episodes and five Emmy nominations later (plus one win!), the show’s legacy speaks for itself.

Following the two pals Mordecai and Rigby (a blue jay and raccoon), the TV show takes us along for their adventures in their jobs as groundskeepers at a local park. It became renowned for its surreal and mature humor, making it one of the standout animated shows of the 2010s.

Now, news of a revival is circulating, but is there any truth to this? Here’s everything we know.

Good news… Regular Show is coming back!

After ending in 2018, it was announced in June 2024 that Regular Show would be getting a “new series” from Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network, and Hanna-Barbera Studios.

Regular Show wasn’t the only property revealed to be coming back. It was also revealed at Annecy that Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and a new Adventure Time series titled Side Quests would be getting the green light.

Along with this, two other Adventure Time shows are in development, as well as an unannounced Scooby-Doo project.

At the time of writing, details surrounding the new Regular Show are being kept under wraps, so there’s no word of whether the original voice cast will return, or whether it’ll even focus on Mordecai and Rigby.

Since the series is being described as a new franchise relaunch, the most likely course is a fresh start. However, we do know that series creator J.G. Quintel will be returning to the helm as showrunner, and that it will “feature some characters” from the original show.

Where to watch the new series

The streaming platform or channel hasn’t been officially confirmed, but all signs point to the Regular Show reboot landing on Cartoon Network.

If you’re thinking that Cartoon Network doesn’t exist anymore, that would be wrong. Panic rose earlier this year when fans thought the network had been shut down, but for now, it’s still around.

In all likelihood, Regular Show will air on the Cartoon Network channel. While the network doesn’t have their own streaming service, they do have an app on which you can watch shows.

Cartoon Network

But by way of streaming, it may be that new episodes of Regular Show will end up on Max after the fact, since the network is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s also where you can stream all eight seasons right now.

Either that, or Hulu might get involved, since you can also stream the entire show there too.

