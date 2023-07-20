How to watch Justified City Primeval outside the US: UK & more

Justified: City Primeval is the new FX series continuing the story of Timothy Olyphant’s cowboy-hat-wearing US Marshal – here’s how to watch it, including how UK and other international viewers can stream the show outside of the US.

Justified maintained its success across its six-season run, earning critical acclaim for its blend of neo-Western crime drama and impeccable writing and performances. Some even hailed it as one of the best shows of the 2010s, while, more recently, fans have drawn comparisons to Yellowstone.

So, it’s no surprise that when a sequel limited series was announced to be in the works, fans were excited. Now that time has arrived, with FX dropping new episodes of Justified: City Primeval weekly.

Following its two-episode premiere, here’s everything you need to know about how to stream the show, including how to watch it if you’re outside of the US.

When and where to watch Justified City Primeval

The first two episodes of Justified: City Primeval are available to stream on Hulu now, with new episodes airing weekly on FX at 10pm ET before dropping on Hulu the following day.

Below, we’ve listed the release schedule for Justified: City Primeval:

Episode 1 “City Primeval” – July 18 on FX, July 19 on Hulu

Episode 2 “The Oklahoma Wildman” – July 18 on FX, July 19 on Hulu

Episode 3 “Backstabbers” – July 25 on FX, July 26 on Hulu

Episode 4 “Kokomo” – August 1 on FX, August 2 on Hulu

Episode 5 “You Good?” – August 8 on FX, August 9 on Hulu

Episode 6 “Adios” – August 15 on FX, August 16 on Hulu

Episode 7 “The Smoking Gun” – August 22 on FX, August 23 on Hulu

Episode 8 “The Question” – August 29 on FX, August 30 on Hulu

How to watch Justified City Primeval outside the US

For Justified fans in the UK and elsewhere, you may be encountering some issues trying to watch City Primeval – but don’t fret, as we have a simple solution: a VPN.

More specifically, Express VPN. In just one click, you can access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location.

So, if you’re wanting to watch Justified: City Primeval on FX or Hulu, it’s really as simple as this:

Sign up for Express VPN

Connect to a US location or any location that allows FX or Hulu

Watch and enjoy

You can sign up to Hulu here, although you might run into another hurdle: it may require a credit card or PayPal account registered in the US. Thankfully, you can overcome this by paying with an online gift card, which you can find on Amazon here.

What is Justified City Primeval about?

Justified: City Primeval’s synopsis reads: “Raylan Givens left the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a US Marshal with being a part-time father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defense attorney.”

The sequel series stars Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

Justified: City Primeval Episodes 1-2 are available to stream on Hulu now. You can check out some of our other TV and Movie hubs below:

