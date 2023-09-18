Is Yellowstone on Netflix?

Hold onto your hats – the Duttons are almost back with a final installment of ranch-side drama. But is Yellowstone available to stream on Netflix?

Since 2018, the ranches of Montana have been carrying the weight of the Dutton family’s chaos, racking up five seasons’ worth of their arguments, love affairs, and deadly drama.

The show follows the family led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as they deal with various issues on their ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation as well as Yellowstone National Park.

With new episodes almost set to bolt out of the stables, here’s everything you need to know about streaming new and old episodes of Yellowstone.

Is Yellowstone streaming on Netflix?

No, Yellowstone isn’t available to stream on Netflix as the platform doesn’t have streaming rights.

However, Seasons 1-5 are available to watch on platforms including Philo and Sling TV. If fans of the show already have a Peacock subscription, they can catch it there too.

Episodes can also be purchased or rented through Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies. For an extra fee, the show can additionally be found on Direct TV.

As a Paramount Network show, it goes without saying that Yellowstone can be binge-watched there too, either through a cable subscription or On Demand.

On top of the main series, there are two additional shows to catch in those same places that exist in the Yellowstone world. Prequel series 1881 and 1923 each take place way before the Duttons as fans know them, while 6666 takes place during the same time as the main series.

If new episodes weren’t enough to be excited about, two other spin-offs are also currently in the works. 1944 follows a 1940s version of ranch life in Montana, while another unnamed spin-off will pick things up in the 1960s.

Will Season 6 be available to stream?

No. Season 6 doesn’t actually exist, with upcoming episodes of the show continuing on from Season 5 Part 1.

So, what fans will see is an unofficial Part 2 of Season 5. These new episodes are set to air in December 2023, though no specific date has been given yet.

It’s rumored that these new episodes might connect to the 6666 spin-off, with the likelihood of Rip joining forces with the Duttons higher than ever before.

Find everything we know about the next season of Yellowstone here. In the meantime, check out our other Yellowstone hubs below:

