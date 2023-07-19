Justified returns with explicit reference to Kevin Costner & Yellowstone

Justified, which has returned to the small screen with the first two episodes of City Primeval, features a rather explicit reference to Kevin Costner and Yellowstone.

As fans will be well aware, Yellowstone has been stuck in development hell ever since the release of Season 5 Part 1 last November, with Taylor Sheridan’s flagship series having been fraught with rumors of behind-the-scenes drama.

Things came to a head in May when it was announced that Yellowstone would end after its fifth chapter, as Kevin Costner, who plays lead character John Dutton, will depart the franchise. The good news is, the world will continue through its various spinoffs.

But viewers looking to fill that neo-western-shaped hole in their lives are too busy right now enjoying the return of Timothy Olyphant’s cowboy-hat-wearing US Marshal in Justified: City Primeval – which, funnily enough, features a Yellowstone reference. Warning: Mild spoilers ahead!

Justified returns with explicit reference to Kevin Costner and Yellowstone

In the first episode of Justified: City Primeval, Timothy Olyphant’s US Marshal Raylan Givens is seen enjoying a spot of dinner with his daughter Willa, played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian.

When Raylan notices defense attorney Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis) across the bar, her friend Diane (Regina Taylor) notices him – and his cowboy hat. “There’s a guy across the room staring at you,” she says. “You ever seen Yellowstone? I would f*ck the sh*t out of Kevin Costner.”

Now, the comment can’t have been a dig at the Costner drama given it unfolded after filming for City Primeval wrapped, but it’s hilarious timing, especially given the FX show has received numerous comparisons to Yellowstone in the past.

And even if it was, it seems there are numerous fans who would back Justified, with one taking to Twitter to write: “The first 27 minutes of @justified City Primeval has been better than all 4.5 seasons of Yellowstone. I will die on this hill.”

Another said: “F*ck Yellowstone. New #Justified.” While a third added: “Justified >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Yellowstone. Best neo-western movie/series ever.” Of course, not all TV lovers agree, with many enjoying both shows in equal measure.

The first two episodes of Justified: City Primeval are available to stream on Hulu now, with new episodes dropping weekly. And for more on Yellowstone, check out our hubs below:

