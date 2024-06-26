Netflix fans “obsessed” with underrated cop drama – and they can’t recommend it enough

We see your Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton and raise you underrated cop drama The Rookie. It’s now on Netflix, and fans are already “obsessed.”

There’s no two ways about it – Netflix is having an extremely good year when it comes to binge worthy TV shows. Baby Reindeer is smashing records like there’s no tomorrow and shows like Bridgerton aren’t too far behind.

However, it’s not these titles that currently have fans in the palm of the Netflix’s hand. That’s been taken over by The Rookie, a six-season cop drama that’s just dropped on the streaming service.

Article continues after ad

It’s been on ABC since 2018, but subscribers are lapping it up on streaming – and they recommend you watch it.

“Pleaseeeee I recommend Netflix series The Rookie, I’m literally obsessed with officer John Nolan” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Give The Rookie a try on Netflix, having fun watching it now,” a second agreed, with a third weighing in “Started The Rookie on Netflix and I got hooked, it’s sooo good.”

Article continues after ad

Nolan is the main man in question, with the TV show following his move to Los Angeles in the hope of becoming a police officer. However, he’s met with skepticism from all sides and battles lots of challenges along the way.

Article continues after ad

The show has been routinely praised for its entertaining comedy, seamless genre blend, and all-important classic cop show action.

There is one small catch fans are feeling frustrated by – recently aired The Rookie Season 6 isn’t available on the platform yet. Fans can currently catch it on Hulu, while Netflix only has Seasons 1-5.

“S6 of The Rookie is not on Netflix?” one fan complained, while another chimed in “Netflix should hurry up and drop The Rookie Season 6.”

“I finished The Rookie Season 5 and found out Season 6 is not on Netflix, what am I going to do with my life? The suspense is killing me,” a third tweeted.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite this, it’s not all bad news for new fans of The Rookie, as Season 7 is set to drop soon Unlike other similar shows, it’s currently expected that there will only be a six-month wait as opposed to years, although only a release window of January 2025 has been confirmed.

Catch other new TV shows streaming alongside new movies, new true crime, and documentaries.