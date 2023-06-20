The Hunger Games franchise shook up the YA cinematic world throughout the 2010s, but how many movies are there?

In the early 2010s, the young adult dystopian genre permeated the book and movie worlds. One of the biggest and best successes to come from this time was The Hunger Games, set in a world in which children are forced to fight each other to the death in an arena created and run by the oppressive and controlling Capitol society.

Article continues after ad

The popular franchise- which catapulted lead actor Jennifer Lawrence to stardom – expanded in 2020 when author of the original books Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will also be getting it’s own movie.

So how many Hunger Games movies are there, and where can you watch them? Well, read on to find out – and may the odds be ever in your favor.

How many Hunger Games movies are there?

A total of four Hunger Games movies have been released so far, despite the original books only being a trilogy. The films came out between 2012 and 2015.

Article continues after ad

Below you can find The Hunger Games movies in release order, alongside the directors and writers respectively:

The Hunger Games (2012) – Gary Ross, Billy Ray and Suzanne Collins

Catching Fire (2013) – Francis Lawrence, Simon Beaufoy and Michael deBruyn

Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) – Francis Lawrence, Peter Craig and Danny Strong

Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) – Francis Lawrence, Peter Craig and Danny Strong

Despite there only being three books at the time of the franchises’ release, the third and final book was split into two movies, as was a trend in YA cinema at the time, of which the Harry Potter and Twilight films were also involved.

Now, if you’ve been following the franchise a decade later, you’ll likely know that there’s a new book out. So you may be wondering…

Article continues after ad

Will there be another Hunger Games movie?

Yes, a prequel film is set to release later this year, based on the book of the same name, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The plot, which is set decades before the events of the original trilogy, tells the story of President Snow, and how he became the villain we all know and hate. It will also delve into how the Hunger Games grew in popularity in this world, and become the monstrous reality show Katniss would then undergo years later.

Article continues after ad

The film stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in the lead roles. Francis Lawrence, who directed most of the original franchise, will return for the prequel, and Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt will pen the script.

To find out more about the prequel movie, click here.

Where to watch all The Hunger Games movies on streaming

All four of The Hunger Games Movies are currently available to stream on Hulu. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will premiere in cinemas on November 17, 2023.

For those who aren’t subscribed, you can rent or buy each entry on various VOD platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

You can check out more of our TV and movie coverage in the hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2