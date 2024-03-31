The Hunger Games movies are scattered around streaming services for fans to watch, but are they on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

Based on the bestselling book series, the Hunger Games film franchise took off in the 2010s, establishing itself as a key player in the wave of YA adaptations.

Fans are always keen to revisit Katniss and her rebellion, and are forever trying to keep up with where to stream the Hunger Games movies.

Now, there are rumblings of the franchise joining the onslaught of new movies coming to Netflix. Is this true? Read ahead for everything you need to know about the whether the Hunger Games movies are coming to Netflix or not.

Are the Hunger Games movies on Netflix?

Yes, every Hunger Games movie (excluding the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) is now available on Netflix — the franchise was added to the streaming service for US subscribers on March 31.

That includes The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2. For now, the 2023 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is only available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Over the years, the Hunger Games movies have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide, making it the 20th highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Last year, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes reignited the series once again, causing old fans to rewatch the collection and bringing in new audiences, too.

Overall, the Hunger Games has been very well-received over the years. Currently, the highest-rated installment on Rotten Tomatoes is Catching Fire, which sits at 90%. The lowest, Songbirds and Snakes, sits at 64%.

For more Hunger Games in your life, check out our guides on the Hunger Games books, when the Hunger Games takes place, and find out if there will be another Hunger Games movie.