House of the Dragon showrunner warns Season 2 will be drastically different 

Ahead of House of the Dragon’s Season 2 premiere, showrunner Ryan Condal is warning viewers of the show’s biggest change so far.

So far it seems like House of the Dragon Season 2 will continue to follow the events from the novel Fire & Blood, which depicts the war between House Targaryen and House Hightower throughout the Seven Kingdoms.

But, the Game of Thrones spin-off is completely ditching its original opening credits sequence, so Condal is warning viewers ahead of time so it doesn’t come as a big shock.

“When we were looking at the sequence we did in Season 1, which I think works very well, it was visually dynamic and interesting, but it was really about—it was essentially a family tree,” Condal explained to io9. “It was about the bloodlines of this generational family that begins with Viserys and then goes down through Rhaenyra and Alicent and then on to the generation of their children.”

He continued, “The family is kind of set at [this] point. Game of Thrones loves an evolving title sequence, and we just didn’t really know where to go with it from there. So the idea was, if the first season was about ancestry and bloodlines, Season 2 is now about [being part of] this living history, this period that becomes very seismic, both in this time and then for all the decades to come.”

House of the Dragon Season 1 showcased the lineage of the entire Targaryen dynasty as a river of blood made its way through a giant stone palace.

This sequence was used to show how the blood of Old Valyria, the ancestral home of House Targaryen, flowed from Aegon the Conqueror all the way to Rhaenyra in an interconnecting, ever-changing tree.

However, the credits were not the same for all 10 episodes as different marriages, birthed children, and fallen family members allowed Condal and his team to rework the Targaryen bloodline.

Season 2 will see the House of the Dragon cast’s names unfurl while tapestry is being stitched and blood seeps into the cloth, soaking it to its core.

Condal told the outlet that this change was due to the him wanting to communicate the “idea that we are living through history, and we’re seeing it stitched into the fabric of this tapestry as we move.”

The showrunner concluded the interview saying, “The time begins in Old Valyria and takes us all the way through to, as you see at the end of it, Vhagar taking out Arrax over Storm’s End. And I think you’ll continue to see it evolve from here.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of the wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction and find other new TV shows to stream this month.