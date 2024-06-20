House of the Dragon Season 2 star might not return at all, and fans are heartbroken

There are still seven episodes left, but one House of the Dragon Season 2 star is rumored to have already taken his final bow — and fans aren’t impressed.

The attention might have been on Blood and Cheese in the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere, but plenty more seeds were being sown for what’s to come in future episodes of the show.

However, the opener could be all there is for Tom Taylor, who plays Cregan Stark in the series, with rumors circulating that he won’t return at all for the remainder of the season.

It’s safe to say that House of the Dragon viewers haven’t taken the news well, even going as far as to come up with ways Stark can stay.

“What, he literally made the first episode so much better!” one fan posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing, “That’s a shame. He was one of the best parts of the episode.”

A third weighed in, “Ugh! If not for house Stark, why?!?” And a fourth suggested, “Maybe he could…narrate?!”

“Just when I thought we were finally home,” a fifth added.

Before fans lose heart, there is a logical reason why Stark might not be back — and it’s all thanks to the original books.

While the Greens vs. Blacks chaos will undoubtedly make up most of Season 2, Stark is going to have his hands busy offscreen marching South with his men.

There’s a chance he could take the territory by the Season 2 finale, but if that’s not the case, it’s likely to form a major part of the now-confirmed House of the Dragon Season 3.

“Why is this shocking to anyone?” another mused. “He has no part in this story until he marches south with his men. We only get eight episodes this season, the show does not have time for Cregan & Jace’s Northern Vacation Funtime, they need Jace back in the actual plot doing things instead of mucking about up North.”

But for now, it seems as though Season 2 Episode 1 is Taylor’s only Game of Thrones-themed IMDb credit.

