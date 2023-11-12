Hideo Kojima’s cryptic Twitter post seems aimed at The Marvels

Game developer Hideo Kojima has gained traction on X (formerly Twitter) after his contrasting posts concerning The Killer and The Marvels.

When it comes to the MCU’s next big release, aka The Marvels, anticipation seems to be a mixed bag, despite it being a follow-up to popular projects such as Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVison.

Captain Marvel’s first film managed to be a box office hit back in 2019, gaining over $1 billion globally,. However, her next movie seems like it’s going to be one of Marvel’s biggest flops.

Critically it’s not faring much better, and one well-known figure, Hideo Kojima, has also seemed to diss the movie.

Hideo Kojima praises The Killer, stays quiet on The Marvels

Two posts by popular game developer Hideo Kojima – known best for the Metal Gear series – have begun making rounds on Twitter, as they seem to clearly state his admiration of one film, and potential dislike of another.

For David Fincher’s The Killer, which has recently released this week on Netflix after a limited theatrical run, Kojima stated a long paragraph, finishing with “This will be a strong IP. Will it become a series? I wish I had seen it in a movie theater. Highly recommended.”

As for The Marvels, all he had to say was: “Saw The Marvels on IMAX 3D.”

The difference in reaction has of course led the social media cite to compare, leading to plenty of jokes about his potential opinions of both movies.

“Rotten Tomatoes really is worthless when you have Kojima. his reactions tell you all you’ll ever need to know” said one user. Speaking of which, The Killer is currently at 85% on the site, whereas The Marvels has a critic’s rating of 62%. However, their audience scores are practically flipped, hinting that not everyone would potentially agree with Kojima.

Both movies are out now, either in cinemas or on streaming services. The Marvels’ synopsis reads: “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.”

Meanwhile, The Killer follows a “Solitary, cold, methodical, and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool.”

