Haunted Mansion viewers shocked by “insane” product placement

Fans who have seen Disney’s Haunted Mansion have been shocked by the excessive amount of product placement found throughout the film.

Disney’s latest Haunted Mansion reboot has debuted to less-than-stellar earnings at the box office, but fans still seem to be loving this iconic title.

Based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, Haunted Mansion follows a single mother and her son as they move into a mansion that’s home to thousands of ghosts.

However, some eagle eyed viewers have discovered that the film has a ton of product placement sprinkled throughout it and made note of the excessive use of it. Warning: slight spoilers for Haunted Mansion below!

Haunted Mansion houses a ton of obvious product placement

Twitter user Nolan Sage recently tweeted a long list of products that can be found throughout Haunted Mansion’s two-hour runtime. From Sage’s list, it seems like a lot of the items used in the film have a significant connection to the important events in the plot.

For example, Ben’s (LaKeith Stainfield) wife died in a car accident because “she wanted to stop at Baskin-Robbins,” Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) bought the Haunted Mansion on Zillow, and Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), who is a psychic, asks one of the ghosts to write on a paper pad she got from CVS.

You can check out Sage’s full list below:

Not surprisingly, other Twitter users were quick to call Haunted Mansion for this practice, with one user saying that the movie felt like “watching a commercial” and other tweeting that this decision was “insane.”

While product placement isn’t an uncommon thing to find in a movie or TV show, it seems like Haunted Mansion went a bit overboard with the items used as they made them too integral to the movie’s plot. Too much product placement can take a viewer out of the story, which spells bad news for any show or movie as you always want your audience to be engaged.

Haunted Mansion is now playing in theaters.

