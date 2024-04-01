Godzilla x Kong viewers slam “hilarious” product placement

Fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are roasting the film for having a hilarious, unsubtle product placement.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise, sees the two iconic movie monsters team up to take down a larger threat.

Though audiences have been praising the film for its intense plot and action-packed fight scenes, some fans have been poking fun at the movie because of its unsubtle product placement.

One fan noticed the product placement and quickly tweeted, “Godzilla X Kong has this really funny scene where the human MC talks to her daughter outside of her school and suddenly it cuts the least subtle Volkswagen ad I’ve ever seen.”

The cut is so jarring because it looks like it could have been taken out of a car commercial and it comes during a pretty emotional scene where Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) is trying to comfort her adoptive daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle) over the young girl not feeling like she’s fitting in with her peers.

Another viewer went so far as to superimpose a Volkswagon commercial logo over the scene so others could see how out of place it seemed.

Godzilla X Kong is far from the first movie to include blatant product placement in their films, but hopefully, the team will try a bit harder to be more incognito about it in future movies.

