Is there a Pixar version of Harry Potter on Disney Plus?

The wondrous world of Harry Potter will never go away – and neither will its fanbase, as a recent viral TikTok of a supposed Pixar version of Harry Potter on Disney Plus has fans excited. But is it real?

One of the most successful franchises in movie history is undoubtedly Harry Potter, originally a popular book series by J.K. Rowling. Since its inception on the silver screen in 2001, it developed eight movies up until 2011.

Since then it has kept its title as a global phenomenon becoming theme park attractions, museum installations, devoted merchandise stores, and many more. It’s also gotten a Broadway production, spinoffs, and an upcoming TV series. But the original cast is likely to never return to their world of the world of wizardry.

Fans have recently gotten excited over a popular TikTok video showing Harry Potter in Pixar form for Disney+. But how trustworthy is the source, and is it real?

Is there a Pixar Harry Potter on Disney Plus?

No, there’s no Pixar version of Harry Potter on Disney+. A viral TikTok claimed to have found a Pixar version of the Philosopher’s Stone, but it’s fake.

TikToker @tony.aube posted a video showing a TV screen on the Disney+ app, before selecting the Pixar category. Among the list of options like Dug’s Day and A Bug’s Life is what appears to be a Pixar version of Harry Potter. The title is Rowling’s first book and movie installment: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The TikTok then proceeds to show the loading icon and a seemingly real Pixar version of the popular movie. By all account, the video looked incredibly convincing until die-hard Potter fans looked for the movie themselves.

One fan commented: “How quickly I went to my Disney+ and was so disappointed this isn’t real.”

Another said: “May you never know peace, may happiness taunt you by staying ever so slightly out of your grasp, may joy disappear from your daily life.”

Others wondered how they were able to create a convincing fake video and make it appear as part of the Disney Plus site. Some spent a good 10 minutes looking for the Pixar version, comparing it to taunting a baby with candy.

You can find out more about the Harry Potter TV remake here, and check out some of our other TV and movie hubs below:

